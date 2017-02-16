Imatong’s Nartisio asks residents to support new gov

The outgoing governor of Imatong State, Nartisio Loluke Manir, has appealed to residents of the state to support the new governor.

President Salva Kiir relieved Mr Nartisio and replaced him with Mr Tobiolo Alberio Oromo last week.

The changes coincided with gunfire around the residence of Nartisio, in which two people were killed.

At a rally to receive Mr Tobiolo in Torit town on Wednesday, Mr Nartisio urged the residents to support Tobiolo’s government.

“All of us are from Imatong state and there is a need for us to work together,” Mr Nartisio told the rally.

“I appeal to the citizens of Imatong state to remain united and support the new governor and our government under [President] Salva Kiir Maryardit.”

Hundreds of people turned up for the occasion held at freedom square.

For his part, Mr Tobiolo said he would work to bring peace to the area, which has witnessed a series of insecurity incidents, particularly along major roads.

He said this was the advice he received when he was appointed in Juba.