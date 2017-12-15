Imatong starts implementing order on cattle keepers

Imatong State has started the implementation of President Salva Kiir’s directive, ordering cattle keepers to leave Equatoria region, according to the governor.

Majority of cattle camps in Imatong are originally from Jonglei state.

Tobiolo Alberio said arrangements have been made in order to facilitate movements of the cattle keepers from Magwi and Pageri.

“We have to make proper arrangement and also those cattle keepers are human being,” he said.

“We should not also harass them.”

“The necessary support has to be there; we need to have water, we need to have logistics in place that will help them to make easy movement.”

President Salva Kiir has been issuing orders related to cattle keepers to leave Equatoria, but some areas in the region still experience presence of cattle keepers.

The President’s move is aimed at preventing conflict between the host farming communities and the cattlemen.