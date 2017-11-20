Imatong governor moves office to Pageri

The governor of Imatong has temporarily moved his office to Pageri County in an effort to encourage the area residents to return home.

The area was deserted when a series of clashes between the opposition and government forces erupted last year.

Since then, only the army and few households have reportedly remained in the area.

Tobiolo Alberio Oromo told Eye Radio this morning that his presence will also help engage “civilian-military dialogue”.

“My presence here will also engage them the community and the military in order to restore trust,” he told Eye Radio.

“Nobody should fear. Anybody should move freely and this is to encourage the population to come back to their home by December.”

Governor Alberio Tobiolo is expected to stay in Pageri for 30 days.