Imatong governor calls for relocation of soldiers from Maji Primary

The Governor of Imatong State has requested for logistical support to relocate SPLM-IO soldiers under the First Vice President from a primary school in Magwi County.

The soldiers have been occupying Maji Primary School since 2016 when residents fled their homes after the conflict erupted.

Tobiolo Alberio said the people have started returning home due to improved security and children need to resume learning.

After meeting the First Vice President on Thursday, Governor Tobiolo Alberio said he has been assured that vehicles will be sent to move the soldiers to their cantonment site.

“Most of our communities have returned back from the refugee camps and a lot of children want to start registration in schools,” he said.

“I came to share with his Excellency, the First Vice President to support and give logistics for the movement of the forces from Maji Primary School to Longolire cantonment area.”

The governor could not reveal the number of soldiers that have camped at the primary school.