Imatong assembly endorses proposal to change the state name

Members of Imatong legislative assembly endorsed a proposal to change the state name from Imatong to Torit.

The motion was tabled and passed by the parliamentarians on Monday.

The MPs claim that the name Imatong – which is derived from a minority ethnic group in the state – does not symbolize unity among state communities.

“Imatong first of all, it is the name of the mountain, the name of the clan, the name of the tribe, and we cannot use the name of the tribe neither of the clan nor that of the mountain for naming the state,” argued Hon Alfonse Chacha, who presented the motion before the state parliament.

“It is right and fitting to change the name of our lovely state to Torit state with it headquarter in Torit respectively.”

The August House has constituted a five-member committee headed by MP Tobias Otto to present the move to the Council of States in Juba.