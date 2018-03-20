IGAD warns against failure to investigate COHA violations

The government and the SPLM-IO faction of Dr. Riek Machar have failed to undertake the necessary investigation and accountability of violations of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, the IGAD Council of Ministers has said.

In January, the council issued a “Statement on the reports of violations of Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in the Republic of South Sudan”.

In the statement, the regional body demanded the two parties to provide information on the responsible individuals or groups to CTSAMM within one month.

“The council notes with regrets that no party has submitted its report to the monitoring body as of the issuance of the statement,” read a statement by the council of ministers.

In December 2017, parties at the High-level Revitalization Forum signed the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The government and the SPLM-IO faction of Dr. Riek Machar have been accused of violating the agreement after several attacks on each other’s position.

The IGAD council of ministers stressed that it is dismayed to learn that in some parts of the country the violations of the agreement continued with impunity.

It also warned that the failure to comply with the duty to investigate and report the accountability measures taken against perpetrators of violations of the ceasefire deal can be considered as non-compliance to Article 13 of the agreement.