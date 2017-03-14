Govt calls for release of abducted foreign oil workers

The minister of petroleum, Ezekiel Lol, has called for immediate release of Indian oil workers allegedly kidnapped by anti-government forces in Maiwut State last week.

According to Indian media reports, Ambrose Edward and Mitham Garnish were kidnapped on 8 March by forces loyal to Dr Riek Machar while on duty at the Adar Oilfield.

Mr. Lol says he met with the Indian Ambassador to South Sudan over the matter.

“These are oil workers. I made it very very clear that they must be released unconditionally,” Mr Lol told the media Monday.

Indian media has reported that Indians working in the Operations and Maintenance Department of Dar Petroleum Production Company, South Sudan, have been temporarily stopped from attending field work since the abduction.