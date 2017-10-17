IGAD told to set deadline for Revitalization Forum

The Civil Society Taskforce is calling on IGAD to set a specific deadline for concluding the High- level Revitalization Forum.

The forum was proposed in June to discuss full implementation of the Peace Agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline.

Last week, IGAD started consultation with various stakeholders to the peace agreement to get their views on the process.

The Executive Director of the South Sudan Network for Democracy and Election, Rajab Mohandis, said if IGAD fails to meet the deadline, then it should hand over the mediation process to another body.

He spoke on behalf of the Civil Society Taskforce after meeting a delegation of IGAD members in Juba on Monday:

“IGAD should stipulate a specific day to which this revitalization forum should be concluded and if that deadline is not met, then IGAD should prepare to hand over this mediation process to another level say the African Union and the United Nations.”

Mr. Rajab said this was one of the three recommendations they gave to IGAD.

The revitalization “must be inclusive” and “the agenda of the talks should focus more on governance and security arrangement,” he added.

Mr. Rajab said the civil society taskforce has also called on IGAD to ensure that the views that they collect are really used to bring lasting peace.