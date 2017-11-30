IGAD plus told not to ‘dictate’ outcome of RF

IGAD Plus countries cannot and should not ‘dictate’ the outcomes of the Revitalization forum which is scheduled to take place mid-next month, the think tank, Chatham House, has said.

On Tuesday, the IGAD Council of Ministers made a consultative meeting to review the progress of the process and decided that it will take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Chatham House said the biggest factor in the success or failure of the process is the degree to which South Sudan’s elites are ready to compromise and meaningfully participate.

“The signs are not positive,” it added.

The think tank added that the government has continued to “strengthen its hand militarily before the forum convenes – with conflict dynamics on the ground in its favour”.

In addition, “insufficient preparation by IGAD as well as a flawed process, design and execution makes a positive outcome less likely”.

The Chatham House said this is matched by a lack of leadership from the wider international community – nearly five months after the forum was endorsed, neither the Troika, nor the wider IGAD Plus membership have clearly and collectively outlined minimum expectations for the process.

Members of the IGAD plus include Algeria, Chad, China, Rwanda, Nigeria, South Africa, the African Union, the European Union and the United Nations

It says the expectations of IGAD Plus for the forum should be sufficiently broad as to allow the South Sudanese to determine and own the specifics of any arrangements reached, but help frame the process.

It suggested for reformation of the “security arrangements to address conflict” and “calibrating any extension to the transitional period with a firm commitment to key governance, economic and humanitarian reforms”.

It also said “fully empowering the peace agreement’s oversight mechanism to follow up on implementation and take swift and robust action in the event that there is further failure to comply with obligations”.