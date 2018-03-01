IGAD threatens to freeze bank accounts of ceasefire violators

The IGAD Special Envoy has warned that the regional body will freeze bank accounts of any South Sudanese leader who violates the ceasefire agreement.

Ismail Wais made the remarks during the opening session of the UN Security Council meeting in New York.

He told the council that there have been violations of the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, signed in Addis Ababa in December.

Mr Wais said those found guilty after the verification from the monitoring body – CTSAMM, should be held accountable.

“Such measures would be in line with and include any violation of the Cessation of Hostilities by any party,” he said.

The penalties include “the enactment of asset freezes, enactment of travel bans within the region and denial of the supply of arms and ammunition and any other material that could be used in war”.

The Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities was signed in December last year during the first phase of the Revitalization Forum.

Immediately, there were reports of violations in Unity, Central Equatoria and Western Equatoria states.

In January, CTSAMM said it launched investigations into reports.