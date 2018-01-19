IGAD envoy ‘angry’ at Machar’s group

IGAD has refuted accusations by the SPLA-IO under Dr. Riek Machar that the regional body has been bias in its handling of alleged violations committed by the government.

A spokesperson of Dr. Machar’s faction told the press that IGAD and the Troika member countries have allowed the TGoNU to obstruct peace through ceasefire violations.

Colonel Lam Paul accused the government of launching offensive in Jonglei while the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai is touring the region.

The SPLA-IO under Taban Deng has, however, dismissed the claims.

The statement by Riek Machar’s group accuses the international community of turning a blind eye against alleged violations by the visit of Taban Deng in areas of Bieh and Jonglei.

In response, IGAD Special Envoy, Ismael Wais, described the charges as “misleading and irresponsible”.

Ambassador Wais asked the SPLA-IO under Dr. Machar to withdraw the statement.

He says such accusation “diverts the attention of the public from the core issues of attaining peace and security in South Sudan”.

The Special Envoy further said IGAD, the African Union and the Troika countries have – on several occasions – issued statements pointing at violations of the Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access.

Wais said that all the signatories have been called upon to desist from actions that contravene the Agreement, adding that violators shall be identified and held accountable.

This week, the Ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAMM said it was investigating allegations of ceasefire violations in Jonglei and parts of the former Unity state.