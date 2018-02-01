IGAD suggests homegrown solution to S. Sudan crisis

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs says the IGAD Council of Ministers has resolved that sanctions against individual who violate and obstruct peace must go ahead.

This comes as a result of the recent IGAD Council of Ministers meeting in which they discussed sanctions on individuals who may have violated the cessation of hostilities signed in December last year.

Dr. Martin Elia said regional leaders insisted that sanctions must go ahead on individual but through the Africa Union Peace and Security Council and not the UN Security Council.

“We wanted to make sure that Africa finds African solutions to its owned problems and therefore sanctions will be handled by our own organizations,” he said.

UN Security Council has imposed sanctions against several individuals in South Sudan after accusing them of violating the peace agreement and obstructing peace in the country.

But the IGAD Council of Ministers during their discussions in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia over the weekend said sanctions must be differentiated – either on the country or individuals.

Dr. Elia said imposing sanctions on country will result in suffering of the people instead of those obstructing the peace efforts.