IGAD requests for consultation with HLRF parties

The IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan has requested for an intensive consultation with parties to identify possible compromises and build consensus.

Dr. Ismail Wais made this request ahead of the expected next round of the high-level revitalization forum.

He requested the leadership of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance to nominate nine delegates to participate in the consultation scheduled to take place from 16 to 18 of this month in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“It therefore gives me great pleasure to request your excellency to nominate nine delegates – one from each member of the Alliance – to attend this consultation,” partly read a letter to the parties.

Last week, the 62nd Extra-Ordinary session of the IGAD Council of Ministers approved the revised Bridging Proposal on the outstanding governance and security issues.

It also instructed the IGAD Special Envoy to report on the outcome of this consultation to the council.