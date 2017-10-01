IGAD releases revitalization forum timetable

The regional body – IGAD – has issued a schedule for the revitalization forum to start consultations with South Sudanese leaders and the citizens on the process this month.

In June, a summit of IGAD heads of state and government decided to convene a meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the implementation.

The summit decided that the meeting will include all the groups to discuss concrete measures to restore permanent ceasefire.

According to the time table seen by Eye Radio, leaders in the transitional government will be the first to be consulted on the process;

They include; President Salva Kiir, First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, and some members of the former political detainees.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Elia Lomoro and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Onyoti Adigo will represent political parties in the TGoNU.

The individuals will be consulted separately in Juba by a team of three IGAD delegates, headed by the Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister, Workneh Gobeyehu.

The other category, are South Sudanese leaders, IGAD regarded as outside the peace process.

They include; Dr. Riek Machar, Pagan Amum, Dr. Lam Akol, and General Thomas Cirilo.

The others are General Peter Gadet, General Johnson Olony and Lieutenant General, Bapiny Montuil.

The last people the IGAD envoys will meet on the process are civil society groups and faith-based leaders, among others;

The exercise begins on 13th and ends on the 17th of October.