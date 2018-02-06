IGAD refuses to accommodate extra gov’t delegates in Addis Ababa

The government is paying for the accommodation of some of its delegates attending the Revitalization Forum in Addis Ababa, according to Information Minister Michael Makuei.

This is, according to Makuei, after the IGAD refused to pay for the extra delegates.

He said some of them were first prevented from entering the conference hall during the opening session.

There are about 50 members of the government who are taking part at the forum.

“IGAD was saying the number is too big; we cannot accommodate them,” he said.

Mr Makuei said IGAD has provided for them only 35 cards.

But in a letter sent out to the peace partners last month, IGAD invited only three representatives per group.

“Whenever a government goes, it doesn’t go with that same number like what is written to them but you go with extra number so that you make use of these technocrats,” stressed Mr Makuei.

The second phase of the High-Level Revitalization Forum commenced on Monday in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

During this round of talks, parties are expected to deliberate on how to achieve a full and inclusive implementation of the revitalized agreement and how to restore and sustain a permanent ceasefire with revived timelines and implementation schedule.