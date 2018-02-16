IGAD proposes 4 deputy presidents in next gov’t

A delegate to the revitalization forum in Addis Ababa says IGAD has proposed four deputy presidents for the next transitional government.

The proposal states that the President of the Republic shall serve as President and Executive Head of State for the interim period.

The documents shows that the four vice presidents shall oversee the clusters of the Council of Ministers, and generally to supervise the implementation of the reforms outlined in the agreement.

The regional body has also outlined the functions and responsibilities of each vice president who will supervise four clusters.

These include on governance, economy, the infrastructure; and the Human Development and Social Services Clusters, by female President.

A delegate who is participating in the talks in Addis said the proposal is being discussed today.

“The new thing is the proposal that has been made of the four vice presidents to be able to share the clusters,” said Simon Akuei, who is representing the business community.

He said he is hopeful that the parties will compromise on Friday:

“So I think the parties should be able to understand that it is not the process that will lead through out. We will have our permanent constitution making process in the country and people will go for election, and the constitution making process will give us a new way on how we can proceed.”

The forum is expected to end on Friday.