IGAD to present outcome of church-mediated talks

The regional body, IGAD, is expected to present the outcome of the continued second phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum on Tuesday.

Monday marked the final day for the deliberations of the church mediated intra-South Sudanese talks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Parties to the HLRF have failed to reach a compromise in the dialogue that focused on governance and security.

According to the parties, they have only agreed on the some particular issues on security including the cantonment of forces of the government and the opposition groups.

However, no progress has been made on governance.

“We also told IGAD that on governance and other areas of security, we have not made much progress. But we have also given them the areas of progress,” said Justin Badi, the Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

He added that IGAD has taken over the process and will assist the parties on how to distribute the percentage and the structure of the government.

According to information minister Michael Makuei, the leadership committee made a presentation of documents that were prepared for the parties to sign to the plenary on Monday.

The two documents are detailing outstanding issues on governance and permanent ceasefire and security arrangements and will be initialized on Tuesday.

“I believe that we will be in a position to sign some of these documents and thereafter, it will be clear to us as to whether this will constitute the end of the day, or there should be any extension.”

The continued second phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum started last Wednesday.

This round was an exclusively South Sudanese talks mediated by the Council of Churches.