IGAD military team assesses security situation in WAU

An IGAD military team comprising of 14 officers from the member states are in Wau State to assess security situation in the area.

The officers are from Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, Rwanda, Somalia and Djibouti.

Their visit followed a communique issued by the IGAD Council of Ministers last month, recommending that senior military leaders in the region visit the country.

“We were assigned to come down to witness and access the implementation of peace agreement in South Sudan,” Major-General, Izz Aldin Ousman Taha of Sudan, who is the military team leader said.

According to Maj.Gen. Ousman, they have seen great improvement by the parties.

“…in South Sudan in general and in Wau state specifically, peace is being implemented and there is a very good improvement of peace situation all around.”

Ousman appreciated a warm reception accorded to them by the state authorities, and expressed hope about the peace implementation.

“We hope for peace and prosperity for South Sudan, bringing peace to South Sudan will bring peace to the whole the region,”

The fact-finding team is expected to compile a report and send their findings to the regional defense body after the visit.