‘IGAD should no longer lead peace process’

The human rights group, Enough Project, says IGAD should no longer lead mediation of the peace process on its own, as the approach has proven to be ineffective.

The Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan was signed by the warring parties in August 2015.

The Enough Project says the peace process should be reinvigorated, as it is “clearly not working”.

It adds that there is competing interests among IGAD members that is causing the group to work at cross purposes are not going away.

Therefore it suggests that the African Union and United Nations should take on much greater responsibility for peacemaking in South Sudan, and they should operate alongside IGAD.

In its latest report titled, “Breaking Out of the Spiral in South Sudan…..”, Enough Project says the peace process should include and directly address the grievances and demands of a broad array of South Sudanese people, rather than the narrow interests of the leaders of the government and one rebel group.

The rights group says advancing accountability and inclusive peacemaking process should include armed and unarmed groups and the issues they promote.

“Conditions on the ground are unbearable for large swathes of South Sudan’s population and regional peacemaking efforts are not delivering results,” partly reads the report.

It says creating opportunities for people to share their experiences during war, as part of evidence collection and building cases against those most responsible for violence, allows them to be part of a broader healing process.

The Enough Project adds that there should be a parallel, intensified track of international engagement in parts of South Sudan beyond the capital.

To start, the international community should increase support to local peace agreements between communities.