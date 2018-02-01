IGAD, JMEC urged to enable unhindered coverage of RF

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization is urging IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan and the Chairperson of JMEC to make sure that some media outlets are invited to cover the peace revitalization forum.

CEPO said it has observed that South Sudan private media outlets are struggling to get visa to Ethiopia to cover the forum which scheduled for 5th-16th Feb 2018.

Last year, an Eye Radio journalist struggled so hard to get a visa to Ethiopia to cover the first round of the revitalization forum.

It is not clear why it is difficult for media outlets to get a visa to Ethiopia.

“The development around private media outlets having no promised ground for being in Addis Ababa for covering the peace revitalization process is disturbing and worrying,” said Edmond Yakani, the CEPO Executive Director.

Mr Yakani said absence of the South Sudan media at the venue will contribute negatively in winning the public “trust and confidence” on the outcomes of the forum.

“Denying the citizens first-hand information is one of the worse practical actions towards observation of right to access information,” he stressed.

Mr Yakani added that this gives politicians that are discontented with the forum to give different interpretation on the outcomes.

Ethiopia’s media environment is one of the most restrictive in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the Freedom of Press 2017 index.

The government continues to use the country’s harsh anti-terrorism law and other legal measures to silence critical journalists and bloggers.