IGAD Interlink Consultations to close today

A member of an opposition political party says parties to the peace talks are expected to conclude consultations on the IGAD bridging proposal Monday.

Last week, the regional mediation body presented to the parties a revised proposal to study and share their views on it.

According to the document, the power-sharing ratio of 55 percent for the government, 25 for IO, five for the Former Detainees and ten for other political parties, have been maintained in the revised document.

New modalities of power-sharing at the state levels have been suggested.

However, the 440 seats at TNLA has to be curtailed to just 400, and the position of vice president has been reduced from four to three.

On security arrangements, the parties are currently discussing the timelines for implementing the integration of the forces.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Peter Mayen who is representing the Umbrella parties says IGAD is currently engaging with parties on these matters, and the consultations will end later today.

“It ends today and then IGAD will prepare another final bridging proposal and then it will be summit it to IGAD heads of state and then the parties will perhaps be called to sign – those who will be willing to sign,” Mayen told Eye Radio via phone from Addis Ababa.

The Interlink consultations commenced on Saturday last week.