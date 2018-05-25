IGAD countries discuss terrorism, human trafficking

South Sudan and other intelligence and security officers from IGAD countries are meeting in Entebbe to discuss better ways of combating terrorism, kidnappings and human trafficking.

The 5th meeting of intelligence and security heads of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development and East African Community started on Wednesday in Entebbe to also review the security situation of the region, especially pertaining to terrorism, which remains a major threat.

According to Uganda’s Minister of Security General Elly Tumwine, the meeting provides an opportunity for the chiefs to learn from the countries that have been handling such problems.

As of recent, South Sudan has been experiencing a lot of incidences of kidnappings of aid workers and civilians across the country.

The latest incident was last week when seven aid workers and several other passengers were abducted by armed men along Yambio – Tombura road.

One of the aid workers who was abducted and later released is the Prime Minister of Acholi cultural institution in northern Uganda.

Gbudwe state government had said thirty people were abducted by armed group in the area.

General Tumwine says the sharing of information will make it much faster to defeat armed groups which he says have connections across the region.

The Security Chiefs launched the regional East Africa Fusion Centre and Liaison Unit.

The meeting gathered Intelligence chiefs from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, Mauritius, South Sudan, Sudan, Djibouti, Comoros and Madagascar.

In March, Heads of various security organs from 11 African countries met in Kampala, Uganda, to discuss the impact of armed rebellions and terrorism in the region.