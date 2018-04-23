IGAD countries to discuss free movement of S. Sudanese

A meeting to discuss free movement of South Sudanese, including refugees within the IGAD member countries will be held in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, on Tuesday.

The 2-day consultative meeting on the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons will be attended by the ministers of foreign and internal affairs, lawmakers and immigration experts from member countries.

IGAD secretariat officials and partner UN agencies on refugee and migration issues will also be present.

According to Ugandan Observer website, this is a follow-up on first consultations, which IGAD held with South Sudan government officials and other national stakeholders in Juba last year.

A communications officer at the Djibouti-based IGAD secretariat, Sharon Kuku, says experts will deliberate on the provisions of the protocol and provide a political endorsement to fast-track its negotiation and adoption before the close of this year.

The Protocol on Free Movement of Persons is enshrined in the 1986 agreement establishing IGAD.

It aims at facilitating the free movement of persons to enhance regional economic integration and development.

Once adopted, the protocol will also help in regulating the high volume of informal movement which currently takes place in the IGAD region.