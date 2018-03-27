Machar’s house arrest lifted

The IGAD Council of Ministers has lifted Dr Riek Machar’s house arrest in South Africa.

The council made the decision during its 61st extraordinary meeting in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, on Monday.

In a statement, the regional body decided the former First Vice President be freed “as soon as possible on conditions that ensure he will renounce violence and not obstruct the peace process”.

Dr Machar will “be allowed to relocate to any country outside the region, but one that is not neighboring South Sudan”, it added.

The council’s statement also indicated that designated IGAD Ministers will propose and decide for a possible location he can move to.

Dr Machar, the leader of the SPLM-IO, was held in South Africa in December 2016 near Pretoria with his movements restricted and his phone calls monitored and controlled, according to South African media.

He had gone to Pretoria for treatment after he fled the July 2016 violence where he was wounded while escaping to the Democratic Republic of Congo and then to the Sudan.

A diplomatic source said then told the Reuters that the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, IGAD, had asked Pretoria to make sure Machar did not leave.

The United States, Britain and Norway had supported the move.

Circumstances leading to Dr Machar’s arrest are still unclear.