IGAD Council of Ministers expected in Juba this week

A delegation from IGAD Council of Ministers will arrive in Juba at the end of the week to consult with the government on revitalization process, the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan has said.

In a press statement today, Ambassador Ismail Wais said Foreign Ministers of Kenyan and Uganda will be among delegates.

Other members of the delegation will include Foreign Ministers of the Sudan and Djibouti, and Somalia State Minister.

The Special Envoy also has confirmed that the first phase of consultations has been concluded in Khartoum, Sudan.

It said the IGAD Envoy and the Sudanese Foreign Minister held constructive meetings with Dr. Lam Akol, General Peter Gatdet, General Bapiny Monytuil and Dr. Costello Garang in Khartoum over the past three days.

“After the consultations with the Government, I will then lead discussions with various civil society representatives,” said Amb. Wais.

“The purpose of this pre- Forum consultation phase is to seek a broad range of views on the conduct of the High-Level Revitalisation Forum and pursuit of its three key objectives namely; cessation of hostilities and a permanent ceasefire, return to the full implementation of the Agreement, and developing a revised realistic timeline and implementation schedule towards a democratic election at the end of the transition period,” the envoy added.