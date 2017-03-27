IGAD calls for ‘unconditional’ opening of humanitarian corridors

The IGAD has called for an immediate and unconditional opening of humanitarian corridors in South Sudan.

IGAD made the announcement in a communiqué of the 30th Extra-Ordinary Summit of IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government on South Sudan.

The meeting was held on Saturday in Nairobi on the sidelines of the Special IGAD Summit on Somalia.

The meeting was attended by seven Heads of State and Government, including President Salva Kiir.

Following briefings by President Kiir and the Vice-President of the Sudan, the summit expressed deep concern about the worsening humanitarian crisis in South Sudan.

The leaders decided that all humanitarian corridors should be immediately opened without any conditions to allow safe access to affected populations across the country.

They also called for a confirmation of this action from the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission within a week.

The Assembly appreciated the donation of 10,000 tonnes of humanitarian supplies by the Sudan to the people of South Sudan and welcomed the commitment of President Salva Kiir to ensure that the humanitarian supplies reach the intended beneficiaries.

The IGAD leaders condemned the proliferation of armed groups in South Sudan and called on all armed groups to renounce violence as a means of solving the problems of South Sudan.

The summit called upon all factions to immediately stop the fighting.

According to the communique, the Government of the Republic of South Sudan agreed to announce a unilateral ceasefire and grant amnesty to those that renounced violence.