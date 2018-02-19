IGAD calls on parties to cooperate in the next RF

The regional body-IGAD, appealed to the parties to embrace the spirit of cooperation to finalize pending outstanding issues in the next round of talks.

On Friday, IGAD postponed the forum after talks stalled when the opposition groups issued fresh demands.

These include the annulment of the 32 states, dissolution and reconstitution of government institutions and adoption of a federal system of governance.

The other demands were that: the state of emergency should be lifted upon the signing of the agreement and that President Salva Kiir should not lead the transitional government.

“We the opposition are calling for genuine and realistic federal arrangement whereby the powers and resources are transferred to the people of South Sudan in their areas to being genuine peace,” said Gabriel Changson, a member of the opposition groups.

In response, the official spokesperson of the transitional government, Michael Makuei said the demands of the opposition which were presented have no connection with the current situation.

“Our general response is that these demands are concerned with the permanent constitution, but not at this stage,” he said.

Speaking during the closure of the second round of talks on Friday, IGAD council of ministers representative, Hirut Zemene, said the parties need to act in good faith.

She said they are obliged to finalize these outstanding issues in the next round of talks.