Machar’s house arrest was meaningless – activist

A civil society activist is urging IGAD to clearly spell out how it will ensure that the release of Dr Riek Machar will not escalate violence.

On Monday, the IGAD Council of Ministers lifted Dr Riek Machar’s house arrest in South Africa.

The regional body decided the former First Vice President be freed “as soon as possible on conditions that ensure he will renounce violence and not obstruct the peace process”.

Fareed Musa Fataki, a member of the Civil Society Task Force, argued that Dr Riek’s house arrest in South Africa was “meaningless”.

He said despite the decision to confine him in one place since 2016, the frequency of violence did not stop from occurring.

“For me personally, I look at it that we wasted time keeping him there.”

“I always look at the condition that he should renounce violence. How are they going to ensure that they denounce violence?” he asked.

Mr. Fataki said the regional body should rather focus on his “inclusivity” in the peace process:

“Excluding him did not stop everything. Although it had a minor effect on the process, but did not do much.”

The continuation of the second round of the high-level revitalization forum has been scheduled to take place from 26th- 30th April.