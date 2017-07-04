IGAD approves High-Level Revitalization Forum for S. Sudan peace

The IGAD Council of Ministers has approved the Indicative Implementation Matrix of the High-Level Revitalization Forum for the peace agreement.

Last month, a summit of IGAD heads of state and government decided to convene a meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the implementation.

The summit decided that the meeting will include all the groups to discuss concrete measures to restore permanent ceasefire.

The forum will also discuss full implementation of the Peace Agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline and implementation schedule towards a democratic election at the end of the transitional period.

In a communique issued today, the IGAD Council of Ministers called on parties to the peace agreement, to seize this opportunity to revitalize the deal, renounce violence, to develop, and submit concrete proposals.

It called on the International community and all other IGAD partners to support the high-level revitalization process.

The communique was issued after the IGAD Council of Ministers held its 57thExtra-Ordinary session in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday.