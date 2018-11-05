IGAD appoints Gen Njoroge as JMEC’s interim chairman

The IGAD has appointed Austino Njoroge the interim chairman of the peace monitoring body, Joint Monitoring, and Evaluation Commission.

This comes after the chair, Festus Mogae, stepped down in September.

Njoroge is the incumbent deputy chairman of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission.

In a statement to Eye Radio, the Chairperson of the IGAD Council of Ministers, Workneh Gebeyehu, appointed Njoroge to continue as deputy chairperson of Reconstituted JMEC.

It says he will act as the chairperson until a new head is appointed by the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

Augustino Njoroge is a retired Kenyan military general.