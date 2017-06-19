IDPs voluntarily leaving POCs in Bentiu

A number of Internally Displaced People are leaving the UN camp in Bentiu and settling in the suburb of the town.

Some say they opted to return to their homes due to the harsh living conditions within the camp.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filipo Grandi has also confirmed that there is a significant number of people leaving the Protection of Civilians Site, citing unfavorable life.

Julia Peter, who moved to the site during the onset of the conflict in Bentiu in 2015, said she left the camp due to its congestion.

“When the fighting started again we ran to the camp. We stayed there for short time but we came out because it is congested and some time it is very hot inside there, and because of the kids we decided to come out,” Julia said.

She said she is currently sheltering at one of her houses that was spared during the violence.

“I am among those who survived in the church, but the situation has improved and we are here staying,” she added.

Peter Biar Riak, a native of Jonglei, is not certain about moving out of the camp, despite the hardship.

“I came here in 2014. Life in the camp is really hard, the situation is really not good, but if there is no peace, people cannot return to the town,” Biar said.

The Head of the refugee agency said some of those who left the camps feel more comfortable, although they still live in fear of insecurity.

Filipo Grandi over the weekend, visited POC sites in Juba and Bentiu.

He said the conditions within the camps are grim due to overcrowding, poor hygiene and possibility of ill diseases.

“In all the POCs in South Sudan, there are about 200, 000 people. And a small number are exiting those camps and going to situation where they have a little bit of opportunities. I think it is positive,” Mr. Grandi said.

He added that some of the people exiting the POC sites still receives food from within the camps, and others relocate to take their children to schools outside the camp.

Mr. Grande however said there is now an improved environment with more space opened up at some of the POC sites.

Thousands of people fled to the UN camps since the outbreak of conflict in 2013.