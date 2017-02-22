IDPs should return home voluntarily – Shearer

The Head of the UN Mission in South Sudan says the relocation of IDPs from UN camps to their homes should be voluntary.

The remark comes a day after President Salva Kiir called on IDPs to return home.

David shearer says there is a need to create first conditions that will “encourage” them to return safely.

“We are not pushing them out. We do support people moving out of protection of civilians’ camps but that has to happen voluntarily from the people,” Mr Shearer told the media on Wednesday.

He said he has asked peacekeepers to patrol particular areas with the respective governors to ensure the conditions are suitable for the return of the IDPs.

“What we really need to do is to establish the conditions which will encourage them to go back,” Mr Shearer continued.

As of 16 February 2017, a total of number of civilians seeking safety in six PoC sites located on UNMISS bases is 223,926, including 120,011 in Bentiu, 33,191 in Malakal, 38,942 in Juba UN House, 1,976 in Bor, 681 in Melut and 200 in Wau, in Western Bahr El Ghazal adjusted area 28,925.

“There are two major conditions: one is to feel secure physically; and [two], from the security point of view that when they going back, they’re going back to their homes and not going to be in threat of risk of their lives,” he added.

In Juba, some IDPs have expressed willingness to return home; however, they say their homes have either been destroyed or illegally occupied.

Currently, the authorities, particularly the army, is helping return homes to rightful owners.