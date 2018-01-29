IDPs ‘not happy’ with arrest of their fellows by UNMISS

UNMISS should provide full evidence of crimes committed by individuals it arrested at the POC in Juba over the weekend, said the camp chairperson.

On Saturday, UNMISS said in a press statement that it had arrested some suspects over the killing of three brothers whose bodies were found along Yei road last Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased were kidnapped from their house at Jebel Dinka and were then held in an unknown location before they were killed.

Their bodied were found days later but the motive of the killings is not clear.

UNMISS said the individuals were apprehended during a search and were handed over to the police for further investigation.

“They arrested these two people even without my knowledge; I only learnt about it from the media, which is very unfortunate,” said Gatkhor Gabriel, the POC camp chairperson.

“We are not happy about it and we condemn it in the strongest terms. UNMISS should provide full evidence and give it to us together with photo of those handed to the government so that the families should be aware.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Inspector General of the police, Said Chawul, said they are still investigating the matter.

In December last year, two bodies were also dumped on the same road.

The victims were said to be returning to the Protection of Civilians site on Yei Road from town when they were allegedly abducted by suspected soldiers.