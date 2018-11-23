IDPs in Juba protest food ration cut

Internally Displaced Persons at the UN protection of civilian site at Jebel in Juba have staged a demonstration, protesting food ration cut.

The said their monthly food ration has been deducted from 15 kilograms of flour per individual to 9 kilograms.

They also claimed that they have been without food for the last three months now.

Kong Hussein, the chairman of POC said: “We demonstrating today [Thursday] because we have three month without food, and the food that has been given to us is not enough.”

Meanwhile, the youth leader at the POC one, Simon Ruai said: “What we are saying the international community should know that food has been deducted and we don’t need our food to be deducted.”

The World Food Program is the UN agency that is providing the IDPs with food.

In response to the complaints, the head of United Nations Mission in South Sudan, David Shearer, confirmed the reduction.

He said: “The amount of food available is less and WFP also has priorities outside the PoCs where there are people who are in critical need of food and they have to prioritize according to those who are most in need.”