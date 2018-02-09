IDPs in Juba hold demonstration to call for peace

The IDPs at the protection of civilian site in Juba are calling on parties to put the interest of the common citizens first above theirs for peace to prevail.

On Friday morning, thousands of IDPs held a peaceful demonstration at the Jebel Kujur Protection of Civilians site to call for peace in South Sudan.

The IDPs said they want to return home as soon as possible, but the vested interests by the leaders have been hampering efforts to bring stability the country.

This, according to them, has caused division among the civil populations who have nothing to do with the conflict.

“We are urging all the parties to leave all their interests and put South Sudanese citizens first,” said Gabriel Gatkhor, the chairman of the POC site along Juba-Yei Road.

The latest bi-weekly update by UNMISS estimates that 38, 113 are currently sheltering within the facility.