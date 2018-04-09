IDPs awaiting relocation to Nasir stranded at Mangateen

Over fifty IDPs waiting to be flown to Nasir of Latjor by the state government say they are stranded at Mangateen in Juba for several months now.

The individuals, mainly women and children, say they have been putting up in the area since February this year.

The IDPs, who say they are now suffering, were promised a lift since then, but that has not been implemented by their state government.

“We have been suffering since we came to this place in February 2018. Now they are giving us rice without oil, no salt, and no Lentil. Our children are also sick,” said a mother of four children.

“We are being rained on because they only provided us with one tent for 60 people.”

Lajor State Minister of Gender Nyanuer Willian Nyuon rejected the claims, saying the IDP were given food items last Monday.

“We always go to humanitarians to get them rice, flour, and oil because they didn’t have,” she said.

“The governor of Latjor state visited them and he also went to office of the president and they are in the process of taking them.”

However, she admitted that there was a delay to transport the IPDs to Latjor due to the recent changes in the national Ministry of Finance.