IDP killed by soldiers near UN Juba POC

A community leader at the UN camp in Juba says an IDP was attacked and killed by soldiers near UN base at Checkpoint on Sunday.

Ret Kaje said the 27-year-old deceased was playing football with his friends outside the UN camp when the soldiers appeared.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Kaje said the soldiers also stripped the young man naked.

“A young man was killed by the men in uniform outside the gate – 200 meters away from the entrance. These people came and shot him thrice. He was first shot in the chest. While on the ground, they shot him in the forehead and then in the stomach,” he said.

“They took his phone and everything he had in his pocket and his clothes and they left the man naked.”

Eye Radio’s attempts to contact the SPLA spokesperson and the UNMISS for comment were not immediately successful.

A similar incident occurred near the UN camp where a university student was killed at the Jebel checkpoint in April.

Eyewitnesses said the student was shot by a soldier who ordered him to kneel down shortly after he alighted from a minivan adjacent to the POC site.