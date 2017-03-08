Some IDP candidates sit exams, finally

Some 300 candidates from the UN camp in Juba have started taking their exams for the South Sudan Secondary School Certificate outside the camp, the Secretary for the Examinations at the Ministry of Education has announced.

These are among the almost 1,000 candidates at the UN camp in Juba who failed to sit the national examination.

On Monday, the representative of the candidates said they had not taken the exams along with their counterparts because test questions were not given to them inside the camp.

Lul Ruai said the candidates failed to sit for their exams due to poor communication between camp and the ministry.

On Tuesday, Mr. Ruai told Eye Radio that the students joined their colleagues from other schools in taking the tests.

They sat the second paper at Buluk primary school on Tuesday. They will sit the first paper, English, which they missed on the first day, after the exams.

“We are going to make a substitution; we will substitute that subject of yesterday [Monday] with another paper from our alternative exams.”

More than 20,000 candidates started taking the exams across the country.