ICRC suspends operations in Leer

The International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC says it has suspended activities in Leer, Southern Liech State, after its compound was attacked by armed men.

It said this has also forced it to evacuate its staff from the area.

This will interrupt distribution of seeds and farming tools to more than 24,600 people in Leer.

“We are shocked and disappointed by this attack, which is not only an attack on the ICRC, but also on the people we are here to assist,” said Francois Stamm, ICRC’s Head of Delegation in South Sudan.

According to a news release issued on Monday, the ICRC said they were directly fired at their field base in Leer just after midnight on the 10th of April.

It added that one ICRC guard suffered minor injuries to his leg and received medical care in Leer.

Eight ICRC staff were evacuated to Juba the following morning.

Mr Stamm reminded all parties to the conflict that any attack on humanitarian aid workers is unacceptable and a violation of international humanitarian law.