ICRC surgical team conduct over forty cases in Wau hospital

The International Committee of the Red Cross says it has conducted 43 surgeries in Wau Teaching Hospital.

Early this month, the ICRC said it sent a surgical team to Wau to assist the wounded people during the recent violence in the area.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ICRC said it would support the hospital within the framework of the agreement it signed with the hospital management.

These will include sharing technical expertise, providing medical supplies, equipment and incentives for the hospital staff, as well as improving the infrastructure.

At the same time, the ICRC said it continues emergency medical evacuations of wounded people from conflict affected areas across the country to the hospitals it supports.

The statement, which includes an update about their operations, says it evacuated more than 200 and treated 420 war wounded patients between January and March this year.

It said it has also conducted more than one thousand surgical interventions in the hospitals it supports and assisted about 700 people with disabilities with mobility devices and therapy.

The humanitarian group calls on all weapon holders to respect civilians, health facilities and humanitarian staff.