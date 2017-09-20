ICRC conditions its return to W.E

The International Committee of the Red Cross says it is seeking security assurances from the governments of the former Western Equatoria states and armed groups in order to resume it operations.

The ICRC indefinitely suspended its activities in the region early this month after an attack on its convoy in Amadi State more than a week ago. One humanitarian worker was killed in the incident.

On Monday, the greater Western Equatoria states authorities said they are putting in place measures to improve security situation after the ICRC suspended its operations in the area.

ICRC communication Mary Aftred Morvert says ICRC is still contacting the armed groups and the government on the matter to ensure safety of its staff members.

“We have to talk to all the parties and make sure they respect and give a safe passage to the Red Cross so that we can safely work and safely provide humanitarian assistance to the people in the Equatoria region,” she told Eye Radio.

“This is our only [condition] and it gives us the opportunity to give the impartial and neutral humanitarian assistance in this region.”

Mary says that ICRC only suspended its activities involving movement on the roads, but partially maintained some of its services in the region.

Mary says they have evacuated most of the staff in the three states to Juba.