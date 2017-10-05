ICRC calls for access to the wounded

The International Committee of the Red Cross is calling upon the government and Opposition forces to grant it access to the wounded in the recent fighting in Bieh State.

Last week, government troops clashed with an armed opposition group in the state capital, Waat, leaving several people dead and others wounded.

However, the ICRC says it has been able to evacuate several wounded combatants from both sides due to access restrictions.

“We are very concerned about the fate of wounded out of this conflict and those who need medical assistance,” Robin Waudo, ICRC Communication Coordinator, told Eye Radio on Thursday.

Mr. Waudo says ICRC has evacuated about 22 of those were who wounded in the fighting.

“Right now is difficult for us to get access to them because they need to be evacuated from where they are and this involves talking to parties to the conflict with whom we are in contact,” he continued.

He reminded all sides involved in the conflict of their obligation to respect and protect those not taking part in the fighting, including wounded combatants.

In response, the spokesperson of the SPLA rejected the access restriction allegations, saying the army has allowed ICRC plane to land in the area.