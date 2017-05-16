“I don’t regret fighting for the liberation of South Sudan” – Gen. Alfred Akwoch

Alfred Akwoch, a veteran SPLA General, says he does not regret fighting for the liberation of South Sudan, despite the current hardship facing the country.

In 1983, Alfred Akwoch was an ordinary wildlife officer. But when Southern soldiers mutinied in Bor that year, he joined the SPLM/SPLA to fight against what he calls injustices against the South Sudanese.

After the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, Akwoch remained in the active service and later assigned to various institutions of governance. He is currently playing an advisory role in the Ministry of Wildlife and Conservation.

On the occasion of the 34th Anniversary of the SPLA Day, the General sat down with Eye Radio to narrate his rich history of the liberation struggle.