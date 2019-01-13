‘I didn’t rebel’ – former Labor Minister refutes allegations

The former Minister of Labor, Public Service, and Human Resource Development has refuted reports that he defected to General Thomas Cirilo’s movement.

General Gathoth Gatkouth Hothnyang said he is currently in Kenya with his family in Kitale town.

After he left Juba to celebrate the festive season with his children, General Gathoth said he learned about reports that he joined the National Salvation Front led by Thomas Cirilo.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Phone on Sunday, General Gatkouth accused some politicians of spreading the rumors.

“The rumors that are now rumoring in Juba that I defected to Thomas Cirilo, I want to say that these are wrong allegations and this is the work of some politicians in Juba, and this is completely wrong and is blackmailing of the public. I did not rebel.”

He said he has nothing to do with Cirilo’s rebellion, but he rather feels like a free citizen since he was relieved from office last year.

When asked whether he will come to Juba anytime soon, General Gatkouth said: “Definitely, I will come [to Juba] because there is peace and people are coming back to the country.”

Besides, he added: “Am already pushed out from the government; am not a minister, am not a general and I have no office in the army right now. Am a free citizen and I can stay free.”

General Gathoth Gatkuoth was removed from office on 27 August 2018 and replaced by General James Hoth Mai.

Prior to the 2015 peace agreement, he was one of the high ranking commanders of Dr. Riek Machar. His appointment to the ministerial position came under the 2015 peace agreement after he joined Taban’s group in 2017.