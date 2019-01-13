‘I didn’t rebel completely’ – former Labor Minister refutes allegations

The former Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development has refuted reports that he defected to General Thomas Cirilo’s movement.

General Gathoth Gathkouth Hothnyang said he is currently in Kenya with his family in Kitale town.

After he left Juba to celebrate the festive season with his children, General Gathoth said he learned about reports that he joined the National Salvation Front led by Thomas Cirilo.

Prior to this, his passport was reportedly said have been confiscated when he wanted to leave the country.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Phone on Sunday, General Gathkouth accused some politicians within the Taban group of spreading the rumors.

“The rumors that is now rumoring in Juba that I defected to Thomas Cirilo, I want to say that these are wrong allegations and this is completely wrong and is a blackmailing of the public. I did not rebel completely.”

He said he has nothing to do with Cirilo’s rebellion, but he rather feels as a free citizen since he was relieved from office last year.

When asked whether he will come to Juba anytime soon, General Gathkouth said: “Definitely, I will come [to Juba] because there is peace and people are coming back to the country.”

Besides he added: “Am already pushed out from the government; am not a minister, am not a general and I have no office in the army right now. Am a free citizen and I can stay freely.”

General Gathoth Gatkuoth was removed from the position of the minister of labour on 27 August 2018 and replaced by General James Hoth Mai.

Prior to the 2015 peace agreement, he was one of the high ranking commander of Dr. Riek Machar. His appointment to the ministerial position came under the 2015 peace agreement.

Eye Radio is yet to get a comment from the office of the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai.