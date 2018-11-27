“I can say to you we are just criminals”- SSPDF Wau commander tells IO counterpart

A commander of the SSPDF in Wau has termed themselves as criminals for what he said they were cause of the loss of civilian lives during the conflict.

Major General Kheer Kiir Kheer was telling SPLA-IO commander for Western Bahr-El Ghazal region, Lt. General Ashab Khamis during a face-to-face meeting in Wau town over the weekend.

A huge celebration was held after the meeting which showed forces of both sides parading at Wau freedom square as the residents cheered up the get together fro peace.

The meeting facilitated by the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement and Monitoring Mechanism-CTSAMM, is to push forward implementation of the new peace deal.

“I can say to you we are just criminals and we deceived the lower people. We were not telling them the truth and that is why they were dying between you and me,” General Kheer said.

It not clear what prompted him to say this, but during the five-year civil war, civilians were often targeted with some falling victims of torture, murder, and rape, particularly women and girls.

He called on his IO counterpart saying “let us accept to put our guns down and leave the floor to our leaders.”

For his part, Lt. General Ashab Khamis said: “We gave all directives to our forces on the ground that they have to stop everything and we were expecting it to happen from the other [SSPDF] side.”