Hushek’s appointment approved

The U.S Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved the appointment of Thomas Hushek as ambassador to South Sudan.

The senate committee announced on Thursday that Hushek will now move on to be the third American ambassador to South Sudan.

The previous US ambassadors to South Sudan were Susan Page and Molly Phee, in that order.

The committee favorably reported the nomination to the full Senate for consideration.

Thomas Hushek, is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, and is currently the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary and Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations, Department of State.

He was a three-time Deputy Chief of Mission and the Director of two State Department Offices.

According to the U.S State Department, Hushek is known for his management and communication skills, economic insightfulness and ability to successfully guide critical programs and operations at high-threat posts.

It says the new ambassador’s broad knowledge of Washington and his program management expertise, makes him an excellent candidate for U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan.