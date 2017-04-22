Hunger: 18 died in Likwangole, Buma State

At least 18 people have died of hunger in Likwangole County of Buma state, the Commissioner said.

Samuel Ngaricho says the deceased were among 9,000 people displaced from Guno following an attack by cattle raiders in the area.

“The displaced people who were attacked from Guno cattle camp are now in Likwangole and they are 9,000 internally displace persons.” Ngaricho said.

Mr. Ngaricho says most of those who died were children and three were elderly women.

“Their situation is bad because there is no support like yesterday 5 men died, 10 children and 3 old women, they are 18 and all of them died of hunger and there is no support.”

Mr. Ngaricho is urging the humanitarian organizations to rescue the situation.