Hundreds storm RRC warehouse in Juba to get Chinese rice

Hundreds stormed the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission food store along Juba – Yei road on Tuesday morning to get rice that has been donated by the Chinese government.

They were seen carrying bags of the rice from the warehouse that belongs to the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.

The Undersecretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Gatwech Peter, said the rice is being distributed to citizens in designated areas in Juba.

However, he said people instead stormed the warehouse and started collecting the bags causing chaos.

Mr. Gatwech said in response, the RRC has close down the warehouse in the Juba way station.

“The strategy is to shut down the Way Station and stop people from coming to national office because this is not distribution centers, it is the operational site,” said Mr. Gatwech.

The Chief of Jondoru area, where the Juba way station is located, said some people were injured during the chaos at the warehouse on Monday and on Tuesday morning.

“Many people are now injured and they told us to come in the morning, now there is nothing, people are tired already,” said Stephen Faki.

The RRC started the distribution of the Chinese in Manatee and Mahad areas on Monday.

The undersecretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian affairs said committees have been formed to cover other areas within Juba.