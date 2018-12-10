Hundreds of soldiers run for peace, human rights

About 500 members of the organized forces including UNMIS police and military have taken part in a run for peace and human rights in Juba today

The race was to mark the occasion of 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights being celebrated World Wide today.

It is organized by Voices for Peace, Protection and Development, South Sudan Athletics Federation, the South Sudan Human Rights Commission and other partners and supported by UNMISS.

In a statement yesterday, UNMISS head – David Shearer said: “The event is to raise awareness about the importance of standing up for human rights and promoting peace in South Sudan.

Earlier, Joseph Ramadan of the directorate of sports at South Sudan People’s Defense Forces said: “This day is very important for us … because it is a day for human rights and peace. We are now looking for peace.”